TXT Releases “Frost” Music Video!

Seoul: TXT released the highly-anticipated Frost music video on October 28 KST and needless to say, the fandom is going berserk over it. Frost is a B-side track from the group’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Simply put, the music video is a mix of Marvel and Alice in Wonderland.

Like the group’s previous music videos, Frost takes the storyline and visuals up a glaring notch by offering a cinematic epic story of The Star Seekers in just four minutes.

In the clip, the bandmates go through a portal to enter a brand new world where they encounter a fortune teller. In that world, each individual bandmate receives a card that tells their destiny.

The “Frost” music video is as meaningful as it is magical. As explained in an official press release, the song and video tells the story of a boy who learns of his given fate, and likens his “confused and chaotic” state of mind to “frost.”