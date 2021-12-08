TXT And ENHYPEN To Collaborate For 2021 KBS Song Festival

Seoul: TXT and ENHYPEN are coming together at the 2021 KBS Song Festival for a medley performance of several covers.

Representatives from the show stated, “One of the special performances that fans most wanted to see at the KBS Song Festival is a collaboration cover performance from TXT and ENHYPEN. They will show the best performance that has never been seen before, so please look forward to it.”

TXT and ENHYPEN will be performing songs from eight groups, including H.O.T., an iconic first-generation idol group, and BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN’s senior labelmate at HYBE.

The 2021 KBS Song Festival is set to take place on December 17 at 8:30 p.m. KST.