Two youths pelt stones at each other, one succumbs to death

Jharsuguda: One person succumbed to his injuries he sustained following a clash with another person in Kumbhari under Badmal PS in Jharsuguda district.

As per available information, the two youths attack each other with stones following a heated argument over some issue near Kumbhari.

While one of them succumbed to injuries, the accused has been detained by police.