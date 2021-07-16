Two youths murdered in separate incidents

Cuttack/Jharsuguda: Two youths were murdered in separate Odisha districts. The incidents have brought the police department on its toes.

While one killing was reported from Cuttack district’s Nirgundi area, another case was filed in Jharsuguda district.

As per available information, the dead body of a youth was recovered near the Nirgundi Puruna Toll Gate in Cuttack district. The deceased, identified as Ashok Mohanty of Choudwar Jail colony, bore a slit mark on his throat. Cops have also detained one person for his alleged connection to the murder case.

On the other hand, the Mutilated body of a youth was found from the roadside near Beheramal Mudhi (puffed rice) mill. The deceased was identified as Bipin Sabath, a resident of Puruna basti.

On being informed, police reached the spot and filed a case before initiating an investigation.