Two Youths Killed In Road Accident In Ganjam

Ganjam: Two persons were killed in a road accident near the DRDA office in Chatrapur of Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Suman Das of Brahma Nagar in Berhampur and Danda Pal of Kanchuru in Hinjilicut area of the district.

According to reports, the incident occured after the motorbike they were riding on hit a road divider near the DRDA office in Chatrapur. Subsequently, both died on the spot.

On being informed, Chatrapur Police along with fire brigade rushed to the spot. Police have seized the bodies and initiated a probe into the matter.