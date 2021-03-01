Two Youths Injured In Firing By Miscreants In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire at two persons near the Bada Gaon bus stand area in Sundergarh district.

According to available information, the duo including the son of a jewellery shop owner sustained critical injuries following the attack.

The miscreants who came on the motorcycle soon fled from the spot.

During an inspection of the place where the firing took place, the police have recovered the gun. However, the reason behind the attack remained unknown.

Meanwhile, panic gripped the area following the incident.