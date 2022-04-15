Two Youths Held With 52 Kg Ganja In Khurda

Khurda: A joint team of Special Task Force and Khurda police have arrested two ganja peddlers from Mukundprasad area on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Sudhir Lima of Tikamala in Gajapati district and Sk Akash of Pipili.

Acting on a reliable input, the officials conducted a raid and arrested the accused with the seizure of 52 kg from them.

Following this, a case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act against them for illegal possession of narcotics.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused involved n the illegal trade, officials said.