Two Youths Held For Demanding Rs 10 Lakh Extortion

Sundergarh: Police arrested two persons for allegedly demanding extortion money from a businessman in Sundergarh district.

The identities of the arrested persons were not revealed immediately.

Reportedly, the accused persons from Biramitrapur had demanded Rs 10 lakh as an extortion amount from a businessman. Following this, the businessman sought police intervention.

Later, Raghunathpali police launched a probe and arrested the accused persons involved in this connection.