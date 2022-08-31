Two Youths Feared Drowned In Kuakhai River

Cuttack: Two youths reportedly went missing and were feared drowned in Kuakhai river near Pratapnagari bridge in Cuttack today.

The youths have been identified as resident of Bhubaneswar’s Patia area.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the two youths along with three others were taking bath near Pratapnagari bridge this afternoon.

On being informed, Sadar Police and fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

More details awaited.