Two Youths Drown In Koel River In Rourkela

Rourkela: Two youths drowned while taking bath in Koel River in Rourkela city in Sundergarh district. The identities of the deceased were not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident took place while the duo had gone to the river bank to take a bath when the duo slipped into deep water. Witnessing the mishap, locals immediately alerted the firefighters about the same.

On being informed, the fire officials reached the spot and fished out the duo from the river. The youths were rushed to IGH, Rourkela. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway and further investigation is underway, the police said.