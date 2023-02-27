Two Youths Die Of Asphyxiation In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Two youths suffocated to death inside their house at Luthuradhirpa under Sundargarh Town police limits.

The deceased were identified as Dilip and Mithu of Banorimunda village under Kinjirkela police station area.

According to reports, a fire broke out in a house where Dilip and Mithu were asleep last night. The duo was later found unconscious this morning. Although they were rushed to hospital, doctors there declared them brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident, said sources.