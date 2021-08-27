Two workers killed after marble slab falls on them in Boudh

Boudh: Two workers were crushed to death after a huge pile of marble slabs fell on them while being unloaded from a truck at a warehouse on the side of Boudh-Butupali National Highway.

The deceased were identified as Panchanan Naik of Bapujinagar in Boudh town and Bishwamitra Dehuri of Athamallik area.

According to reports, the duo was engaged in unloading marble slabs from a truck at around 10 am when a huge pile of marble skidded crushing them under it.

The two ill-fated workers died on the spot. After hours of ordeal, Boudh fire department personnel recovered the bodies by removing the marble slabs with the held of an earthmover.