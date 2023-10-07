Two women walking naked on road rescued by MLA Kusum Tete

Sundargarh: Two women, aged about 27 and 45, were spotted walking along the College Road, one of the busiest roads in Sundargarh, with no clothes on.

Onlookers, however, turned silent spectators even as the bizarre scene was sighted on the busy road.

Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete, who was passing along the road, stopped, draped them with a shawl and rescued them. The incident has become the talk of the town here.

Meanwhile, some social workers reached the spot and informed the nearest Astha Gruha (Mentally ill women’s home) officials over phone. Later, they took the two women to the Astha

Gruha.