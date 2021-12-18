Two Women Maoists Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Raipur: Two women Maoists were killed during an encounter by security forces in Gonderas forest of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

The slain militants have been identified as Hidme Kohrame, Mallanger Area Committee member of Darbha division and Pojje, head of the outfit’s cultural troupe Chetna Natya Mandli in Nilawaya of Mallanger Area Committee.

Acting on a tip-off, Dantewada district reserve guards (DRG) launched a search operation. During the operation, the rebels opened fire. In retaliation, two women Maoists were killed.

Kohrame and Pojje carried the reward of Rs 5 lakh and one lakh respectively on their heads.

The forces also recovered three locally-made rifles, ammunition, explosives and items of daily use from the spot and the search operation in the region has been intensified.