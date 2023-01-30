Two Women Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap In Khallikote

Khallikote: At least two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Gurudigarh overbridge under Rambha police station in Ganjam district on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place after a van rammed into a vegetable shop near Gurudigarh overbridge. Subsequently, two women died on the spot, and two sustained grievous injuries in this accident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

More details are awaited.