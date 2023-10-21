Two Women Killed, 5 Injured After Car Gets Crushed Between Trucks In Duarsuni Ghat Road

Bangiriposi: Two women of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in got crushed between two trucks at Bangiriposi Ghat Road on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, 6 members of a family from West Bengal along with the car driver had come to Maa Duarsuni Temple for darshan and were returning home when the accident took place.

An iron-laden truck met with an accident early this morning and was parked on the roadside partially blocking the road.

The family hailing from Kharagpur in West Bengal was traveling in a Toyota Innova car when a speeding truck hit the car’s rear and crushed the vehicle with the truck parked on the roadside due to brake failure.

The car got badly mangled after being crushed between both trucks. As a result, two women identified as Sanipranna Chakraborty (46) and Navnita Chakraborty (45) died and five others sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, the injured were rescued by the local rescue teams and police and taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.