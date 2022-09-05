Two women herders killed in lightning strike in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Two women were killed after being struck by a lightning strike near Bahadurpur village under Sadar police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased women have been Parbati Singh (40) of Pandara village in Shyamakhunta block under Baripada Sadar Police Station limits and Malati Mahant (52) of Bahadurpur village.

According to sources, the women were looking after their livestock herd grazing in the field when they were struck by a thunderbolt this afternoon.

When the locals discovered, they informed the police and rushed the victims immediately to PRM Medical College & Hospital at Baripada. However, both were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death registered has been registered into the incident, sources added.