Two Women Die In Elephant Attack In Angul

Angul: Attack by an elephant claimed lives of two women at Badakantakula village in Bantala area of Odisha’s Angul district, today.

The deceased were identified as Muli Pradhan and Gouri Roul of the village.

According to reports, the two had gone to a nearby mango orchard to collect the fruits, this morning.

While they were picking up mangoes, an elephant attacked the duo. The pachyderm trampled Muli, killing her on the spot.

On the other hand, Gouri sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where she breathed her last during treatment.