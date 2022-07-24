Two West Bengal Tourists Killed, 2 Critical After Car Collides Head-On With Dump Truck in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Two tourists from West Bengal were killed while two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding dump truck on NH-16 near Bishnupur Chhak in Bhadrak on Sunday.

Reportedly, the critically injured persons have been admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and their health condition is stated to be critical.

According to sources, four friends— Abhijit Dutt, Sanjeev Saha, Arun Mukherjee and Vivek— from West Bengal were en route to Puri Srimandir in a MUV (Maruti Suzuki Ertiga).

While they were crossing through the Bhadrak district, their vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck near Bishnupur Chhak on National Highway 16. The impact of the collision was so intense that the vehicle got badly mangled leaving all of the four critically injured, sources said.

In the meanwhile, some locals reached the spot, rescued all the four injured persons and rushed them to Bhadrak DHH. However, two of them succumbed to fatal injuries, while two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

On being asked, Abhijit Dutt, who survived the accident, said that they were headed to Puri Srimandir for darshan of the Holy Trinity. However, he failed to describe the circumstances that led to the mishap, sources added.