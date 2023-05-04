Two West Bengal Tourists Drown In Puri Sea

Puri: Two tourists from West Bengal drowned while taking bath in Puri sea beach near Sector 13 on Thursday. This is the second incident of drowning in two days.

According to reports, the deceased tourists have been identified as Arindam Das and Ajay Das, both from Hooghly Srirampur of West Bengal.

Sources said the lifeguards and fire service & rescue personnel first recovered the body of Arindam from the sea and after hours of ordeal Ajay’s body was fished out from the sea.

On Wednesday, a father-son duo drowned to death in the same Sector 13 of the Puri sea beach. The family from Howrah in West Bengal was taking bath in the sea when the incident took place. Another Sunit Sekhar Mahata was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Puri DHH.

A lifeguard who on duty at the Sector has revealed that the tourists were drunk and did not pay heeds to his warnings.