Two Villages Sans Basic Amenities In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Two remote villages in Nabrangpur district still lack basic amenities and 16 families residing in Pipalguda village do not have access to clean drinking water and depend on natural streams.

Though there are two tube wells in the village, one has poor-quality water and the other is contaminated. The villagers have informed the civil engineer about the issue of water scarcity.

But repair work has not been carried out yet due to the need for pipe replacement. This situation puts the villagers at risk of consuming contaminated water.

Many villages like Pipalguda lack basic amenities, even as the government claims to be engaged in developmental activities. Additionally, due to the lack of mobile phone networks in the area, the people of these villages are deprived of emergency services.

For instance, Kadabeda village is a remote area situated 2 km away from the Anganwadi centre. Despite the challenges, labourers, pregnant women, and disabled children travel back and forth daily.

In such circumstances, while the health department is carrying out camps in different areas, the condition of Gauda Deopalli Panchayat border village in Tentulikhunti block is still a matter of concern.