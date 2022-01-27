Two Unidentified Bodies Recovered From Railway Tracks

Titlagarh: Bodies of two unidentified youths were recovered from railway tracks near Belapadara village in Titlagarh.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the bodies and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. However, the reason behind the death was not known immediately.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.