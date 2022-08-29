Two Trap Cases Charge Sheeted By Odisha Vigilance Ends In Convictions; EX-Asst SI, Electrical SDO Get RI

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Bhubaneswar on Monday convicted a former Assistant Sub-Inspector of Naygarh and a former SDO (Electricals) of GRIDCO in Khurda in connection with the trap cases filed by the Odisha Vigilance.

According to a Vigilance press note, Sashikanta Satapathy, Ex-Asst. Sub-Inspector of Police of Sarankul Police Station in Nayagarh District, who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.01 dtd.28.01.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for submitting charge sheet in Sarankul PS Case No.164/2013 has been convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 1988.

The Special Vigilance Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.4,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.

Sushil Ekka, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division, presently DSP, Vigilance Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Swain, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Similalry, Umesh Prasad Das, Ex-SDO (Retired), Electricals, GRIDCO, Khurdha, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No.86 dtd.31.10.1996 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demand and acceptance of illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for supply of electricity to his flour mill, has been convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently, the court ruled.

U. Rama Rao, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Kamadev Tripathy, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.