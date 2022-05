Two Trains Cancelled For Safety-Related Modernisation Work In Sambalpur Division

Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work over Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway, the following trains are being affected for a couple of days.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Both Sides on 24.05.2022 & 26.05.2022.

08263/08264 Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger from Both Sides on 03.06.2022 & 04.06.2022.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS: