Two Tractors With Smuggled Sand Seized In Rayagada, 3 Held

Gunupur: Police here have arrested three persons and seized two sand-laden tractors near Jagannathpur in Gunupur area in Rayagada district.

According to sources, a police team was on night patrolling when it spotted some people loading sands on their tractors. Upon reaching the spot, the cops discovered that the sand has been extracted from river banks illegally. Police seized the vehicles and arrested the accused persons, identified as Ravi Kumar Tinga, Pradeep Madangi, and Rajarao Sabra.

A case (212/20) has been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said SDPO Rajkishore Das adding that the smugglers were transporting the sand to Andhra Pradesh.