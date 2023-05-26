Two touts arrested from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were arrested by Khandagiri police from the campus of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar for allegedly taking money from gullible patients and their families by promising faster treatment.

The touts were taking advantage of the rush at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar where people from across Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand visit for treatment.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Amit Pratihar (32), and Gopal Bhatta (31), both of Paschim Medinipu in West Bengal.

According to police, the accused duo was caught by the security personnel while trying to break the queue for getting tokens. The security men apprehended the duo while they were trying to flee the spot after being spotted quarrelling with some other people standing in queue for tokens.

During interrogation, the accused duo confessed to having been extorting money from patients for tokens required to get treatment at the hospital.

This is not the first instance. Earlier also several such middlemen were arrested by the police from AIIMS Bhubaneswar. After that, the hospital authorities have tightened the security to keep a check such touts.