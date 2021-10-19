Two Tourists Swept Away At Puri Beach, One Dead, Another Missing

Puri: Two tourists were swept away in the tide while taking bath at Puri sea beach on Tuesday.

While youth died after getting drowned in the sea, another has gone missing after being swept away by the tide in the sea.

According to reports, the incident took place at the beach in front of hotel Camellia situated at Chakra Tirtha Road in the afternoon.

Two tourists were taking bath in the sea. Meanwhile, they were swept away by the strong tides. Other tourists present on the spot tried to rescue them and alerted the Fire Brigade personnel immediately.

Firefighters reached the spot and managed to fish out one of the tourists. The deceased has been identified as Anupam Mandal of West Bengal. However, another youth is still reported to be missing till the last report came in.