Two Tourists Stranded In Rayagada’s Nagavali River Rescued

By Pragativadi News Service
Rayagada: Two tourists, who got stranded in the middle of Nagavali river in Rayagada district on Sunday due to a sudden rise in water level, have been rescued successfully.

According to reports, the tourists, residents of Podapadi area under Kashipur block, were on a visit to the site, when they got stuck in the middle of the river due to a sudden rise in the river water.

On being informed about the incident, Rayagada and Kolnara Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the duo.

Following this, Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena applauded the efforts of the fire service personnel in rescuing the stranded persons.

