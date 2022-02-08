Two Top Odisha Cadre IAS Officers Get Fresh Postings

New Delhi: Senior Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt of India, by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday.

Mr. Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education as OSD, Dept of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, will take over as the Secretary of the Department upon the superannuation of senior IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal.

Similarly, 1990-batch IAS officer Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, has been appointed Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.