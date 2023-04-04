Two Toddlers Die After Falling Into Open Well In Sonepur

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, two sisters died after falling into the well accidentally while playing in front of their house at Birmaharajpur of Subarnapur district on Tuesday.

The two deceased sisters were 2-year-old Disha Mishra and 1-year-old Siddishri Satpathy. Family members were unaware about the accident.

Disha is the daughter of Alok Mishra while Siddishri is the daughter of Alok’s sister.

They were playing near the house and fell into the well accidentally. The family could not know about this.

However, after not finding the two children, the family started searching. Meanwhile, two children were seen falling into the well. The fire service department was informed immediately which reached the spot and rescued them from the well. By the time, both died.

Both the children were taken to Birmaharajpur hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.