Two TMC MPs submit privilege motion notice against ex-CJI, RS member Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: Two MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday submitted a notice in the Parliament to move privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi over his remarks about attending Parliament.

As per sources, the notice from TMC members Jawhar Sircar and Mausam Noor is yet to be admitted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Besides, several other MPs from various opposition parties are also expected to file notices of privilege motion against Gogoi.

The notice highlighted Justice Gogoi’s controversial remarks when asked about his poor attendance in parliament.

During an interview with a national news channel, Justice Gogoi had said “I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it.” Gogoi also purportedly said he is a nominated member, and not governed by any party whip, the sources said citing his remarks.

Sircar and Noor have filed the notice for privilege motion over Gogoi’s remarks about attending Parliament. Justice Gogoi’s statements are in contempt of the Rajya Sabha. Those undermine the dignity of the house and constitute a breach of privilege, the notice submitted by two TMC MPs said.