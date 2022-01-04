Two Tihar Inmates, Six Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: As many as two and six staffers at the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital have tested positive for Covid-19, officials informed on Tuesday.

Director-General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel said the Covid case in the jails has come after a gap of about five months. The last positive case detected was in July 2021.

All of the infected person’s health condition is stated to be stable and they are under isolation, officials said.

Meanwhile, the capital has so far detected 351 Omicron variant cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.