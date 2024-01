Nuapada: The Forest Department raided two places in Nuapada’s Khariar forest range and seized two tiger skins while arresting seven smugglers involved in the wildlife contraband trade.

Forest Department personnel today arrested the smugglers from Khariar and Barpadar areas.

Khariar Forest Department has registered two cases (389 & 390) today against the seven arrested accused persons on the charge of smuggling tiger skin and forwarded them to the court.