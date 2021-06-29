Two Thieves Held In Bhubaneswar, Stolen Articles Recovered

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested at least two persons for allegedly committing thefts in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Mir Ashique of Jadupur area under local police station limits and Jagannath Tripathi of Dumduma area.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after one Manoranjan Prusty lodged a complaint with the local police station regarding his mobile phone theft.

Acting on the complaint police registered a case and arrested the accused. The cops also recovered five stolen laptops and a mobile phone from their possession.

There are several theft cases pending against the accused in different police stations, police informed.