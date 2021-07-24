Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In North Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Shokbaba area of Sumlar in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists in Shokbaba forests, a joint operation was launched. As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

The Shokbaba forests, which is the site of the latest encounter, is a hiding place for terrorists and was earlier also used for infiltration.

On Friday, two terrorists including a commander were killed in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Sopore village.

On Monday top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Akram, who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago, was among the two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.