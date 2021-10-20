Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: As many as two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was not known immediately.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Dragad area of Shopian district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. During the search operation, the militants opened fire on security forces. In retaliation, the security forces killed two terrorists.

Reportedly, search operation is underway in the area, said sources.