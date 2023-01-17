Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, early on Tuesday.

Both the killed terrorists have been identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama, linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Acting on a specific input, Indian Army and Budgam Police launched a joint operation and tried to stop one suspected vehicle in the district. When tried to stop the vehicle, the militants opened fire. In retaliation, two terrorists were killed.

Further details of the incident are awaited.