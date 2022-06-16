Two Terrorists Gunned Down In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday.

According to reports, a cordon and search operation had been underway in the area since Tuesday after some militants opened fire on the security forces.

“One more terrorist killed during the Kulgam encounter. Total two terrorists killed so far,” the police said.

Earlier in the day, a fresh encounter started today between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in Kokernag area of Anantnag.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists are trapped in Kokernag area, said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.