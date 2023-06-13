Two Terrorists Gunned Down Along Line Of Control In J&K

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred in Machil sector in Kupwara district.

“Two (02) #terrorists have been #neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of #Kupwara district. Search still continues,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The Army and the police had launched a joint operation during which the two terrorists were killed, said police.

A search operation is underway.