Two Temples Looted In Balasore

Balasore: Amid flood scare in Balasore, two temples at Sultanpur village under Dahisada panchayat in Soro block in the district were looted on Sunday night.

The loots have been reported from Nrusingha Narayan temple and Maa Sahadasuni Temple. The gold and silver ornaments of the deities and many utensils have been stolen.

Villagers came to know about the loot today morning and lodged a complaint at Soro Police Station. Following it, Soro Police arrived at the scene and started a probe into the matter.