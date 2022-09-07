Two Surrendered Naxals Tie The Nuptial Knot, Courtesy Nuapada Police

Nuapada: Nuapada Police administration on Wednesday organised a marriage ceremony between Pintu and Madhuri, both being “Surrendered Naxals”.

The groom Rahul Musaki alias Pintu of Sukma (Chhattisgarh) who was active in the KKBN area and surrendered before Kandhamal SP during September 2021 and the bride, Dalmati Kamar alias Madhuri of Kundaenjharia under Sinapali Police Station jurisdiction of Nuapada district was active in Sinapali area and surrendered before Nuapada SP in 2018.

Nuapada Police took all the responsibility and arranged the marriage ceremony as per Hindu Customs as per their parents’ wish at the Reserve Police office, Nuapada today.

The couple will be rehabilitated in due course as per the provisions of the Govt. of Odisha, Home Deptt., Bhubaneswar communicated vide IGP (Operations) Odisha Bhubaneswar letter No. 588/OPS-SRE dtd. 01.11.2019.

On this occasion, the police have appealed to all Maoists to shun violence and enter the mainstream to work together for the nation’s progress.