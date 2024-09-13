Baripada: Two students reportedly drowned in the Subarnarekha canal during Ganesh idol immersion in the Laxmiposi area under Baripada tehsil in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

According to reports, six students from Adarsha Vidyalaya in Laxmiposhi and a private coaching institute in Hemachandrapur visited the Subarnarekha canal for the immersion of a Ganesh idol. Four of them were swept away by the water.

Upon hearing of the incident, locals alerted the fire department, which promptly arrived at the scene and rescued two of the students, who were subsequently treated and are reported to be in good health. The other two students, however, were missing for an extended period before their bodies were eventually located and retrieved by the fire department and ODRAF team.

Reports indicate that the deceased students hailed from the Rasgovindpur and Saraskana areas. They had been attending the private coaching centre and had gone to the Subarnarekha canal that day for the idol immersion. The parents have accused the private coaching centre’s authorities of negligence.