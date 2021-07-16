Two Special Trains From Bhubaneswar Cancelled Till Aug 1st

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have decided to cancel two special trains from Bhubaneswar to Balangir and Kendujhargarh from July 20th to August 1st.

In view of poor patronization in Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special and in Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargah-Bhubaneswar Special Trains, it has been decided to cancel both the trains up to 1st August, 2021 from 20th July, 2021, the East Coast Railway informed on Friday.

08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special and 08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargah-Bhubaneswar Special trains will remain cancelled up to 1st August, 2021 w.e.f. 20th July, 2021.