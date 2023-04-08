Two Sons Of Senior Odisha Cop Arrested In Bengaluru For Murder

Bhubaneswar: Two sons of a senior police officer in Odisha have been arrested in Bengaluru on charges of murder.

Keshav Kumar Samantray, a senior officer of the Odisha Police, is currently serving as DSP in the Crime Records Bureau. Keshav’s two sons, Basudev and Aniruddha, who live in Bengaluru, were involved in an altercation with a man Lloyd Nehemiah, a resident of Bengaluru, last week.

In the altercation turned ugly when attack and counter attack took place. In which the man allegedly died.

Police arrested both of them after preliminary investigation. On the other hand, DSP Keshav Samantray said, his sons were attacked by Lloyd.

Case has been registered from sides. Both the cases are under investigation. The attacker died four days after the incident. Section 302 of IPC has been slapped against his sons’ name.

The entire incident will come to light after the postmortem report comes, he said.