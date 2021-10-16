Two Soldiers Martyred In Anti-Terror Operations In J&K

Jammu: Two Army personnel were martyred during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Saturday.

The martyrs have been identified as Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh of the Indian Army were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar of Poonch district.

“Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were part of search operations launched by the security forces to flush out terrorists hiding in the forested area. On 14 Oct 2021 after a fierce firefight with terrorists, the communication with Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh was disrupted,” read the statement.

Relentless operations continued to neutralize the terrorists and to re-establish communication with the soldiers.

Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action in the fierce fight and their bodies have been recovered on the evening of 16 October. The operations in the area are underway.