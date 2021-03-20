Two SOG Commandos, 46 Police Personnel Receive DGP’s Disc Award Posthumously

Bhubaneswar: Debasis Sethy and Sudhir Kumar Tudu, the Commandos of SOG, who were martyred in anti-Naxal operation on September 9 last year at Belghar Reserve forest near village Sirki under M Rampur PS of Kalahandi district will be awarded DGP’s Disc award posthumously on the occasion of the 86th Odisha Police Formation Day on 1st April.

Besides, 46 police personnel, who died due to COVID while performing COVID-19 related duties, have also been awarded DGP’s Disc award posthumously. Their names are as follows: