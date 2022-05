Two Smugglers Tied To Tree, Thrashed In Balasore

Balasore: Two persons have been allegedly tied up to a tree and roughed up by locals in Udaypur in Balasore district.

According to reports, the duo was reportedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 5 lakh from Digha area of West Bengal to Udaypur in Balasore.

Following this, locals caught the accused possessing brown sugar and tied them up to a tree before thrashing them