Two Sisters Found Hanging In Mayurbhanj Village; Suicide Suspected

Mayurbhanj: The bodies of two sisters were found hanging inside their house at Sanakumurum village under the Tiring police limits of the Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Badra (17) and her cousin, Manisha Alda (19).

Manisha, who was a resident of Jharkhand had been staying at her uncle’s house in Sanakumurum village.

According to sources, the incident came to light this afternoon when neighbours of Sunita and her cousin sister Manisha found the duo hanging from the ceiling in the morning.

Immediately, neighbours alerted the family members, who were working in their farmland. Later, the family members alerted the local police.

On being informed, the police reached the village and seized the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.