Two sisters drown in the pond while bathing in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a heart wrenching incident, two minor sisters drowned in a village pond while taking bath in Ganjam district.

The deceased sisters were identified as Roshani Rout(10) and Sandhya Rout(7) from Kirtipur village in Ganjam.

According to the reports, on Sunday, the sisters went to bathe in the pond with their maternal grandfather Narshu Palei. While bathing, they slipped into the deep water and started drowning.

Hearing their screaming, the villagers rushed there to rescue them, but failed. After hours of effort, the villagers could only fished out their dead bodies.

On being informed, the Hinjili police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Registering an unnatural death case, the police have started investigation into this matter.