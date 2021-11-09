Two Siblings Die After Falling Into Well In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Two brothers reportedly died after falling into a well in Laxmi Talkies area of Sambalpur district on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Sunil and Sushil Tripathy.

According to reports, the brother duo was sitting near the well last night. Meanwhile, one of them fell into the well while another was dragged by his brother with himself into the well. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV.

Later, Fire Services personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies from the well. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, the siblings breathed their last this morning.

While the exact reason behind the mishap has not been ascertained, police have launched an investigation into the incident.